Skip to Content
Pocatello
By
today at 4:41 pm
Published 4:47 pm

American Falls students open a new show

American Falls students open a new show

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - American Falls High School students got to work early and are already opening a new show this fall.

"Sealed for Freshness" is running now through Monday with two shows Saturday.

The show is an irreverent comedy about a tupperware party gone bad. It offers humor, fun and costumes, hand-made with vintage fabric.

Be aware, the PG-13 show does feature some adult humor.

Masks are encouraged, and non-family groups will be seated for social distancing.

You can call 208-339-0830 for tickets that are $7 and $8.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. There is also a matinee Saturday at 2 p.m.

Local News / News / Top Stories / Videos
Linda Larsen

Linda Larsen

Linda is an anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply