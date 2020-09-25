Skip to Content
Haunted History Walking Tours to begin in October

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KDIK) - Whether you are a history buff or just love a good scare, Old Town Pocatello has something that will do the trick.

The Haunted History Walking Tours are sure to add a spirited experience to your Halloween season.

The tours through some of Pocatello's oldest and most haunted buildings start next weekend and run through October 24.

They are following social distancing guidelines, but they are not being scared off by the coronavirus. However to keep everyone safe they are limiting the size of the groups and making sure everyone wears a mask.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for ages 8 to 15.

You can get tickets HERE.

