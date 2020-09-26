Eyewitnesses say suspect wasn’t complying with police before shooting

Pocatello

Kathy and Scott Sievert were working at the Outback Golf Park Friday night when police shot at a suspected thief they had been looking for.

“All the police cars came, all the lights. I had customers out on the range customers in the miniature golf and we were all kind of in awe,” said Kathy Sievert.

Police said the suspect had stolen two guns from a home on Hyde Street Friday afternoon and threatened the home owner. Police quickly blocked off the neighborhood and started searching for man.

At about 8:30 p.m., the suspect was seen walking in the 1500 block of Pocatello Creek Road which is near the golf park.

Scott Sievert, an owner, said several people were golfing when the man was trying to hide from police.

“I saw them earlier sprinting across the driving range, the back of the driving range. I saw him about where he started to walk midway and in the time that was happening, they had spotted him down in the creek area here, hiding and they gave him definite commands to comply, which he appeared to not do from my point and then there were shots fired probably five or six that I heard, I'm not sure, but that's what it sounded like," said Scott.

Police said the suspect is a 28-year-old man and was taken to Portneuf Medical Center. His name has not been released and his condition is unknown.

A special task force, lead by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s office, spent Saturday investigating the shooting.

The officers involved with the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.