United Way launches RiseUp for Southeastern Idaho at opening event

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The scissors were in Old Town Pocatello on Thursday.

The United Way of Southeastern Idaho held their opening ceremony at their new office at 101 N Main St.

United Way had moved to the new location a month before the pandemic, but wanted to use the opportunity to welcome the community to the new location and announce their 2020 campaign: RiseUp for Southeastern Idaho.

"This event is really about momentum and building support for our annual campaign and getting as many small, large and medium-sized businesses involved," United Way of Southeastern Idaho CEO Kevin Bailey said. "Whether you can give your time, give your town or give your treasurer, we just want to invite everyone into being a part of the solution.”

The United Way is focused on improving Southeastern Idaho in four aspects. They are working for improved access to affordable housing and mental and primary healthcare. They are also addressing food insecurity and working to improve education in our region.

Bailey hopes this year's campaign message inspires people to come together and give back to the community.

“RiseUp for Southeastern Idaho," Bailey said. "Give what you can, advocate, volunteer, and help our community stay on track and get back on track.”

All of the proceeds from this campaign go to the United Way of Southeastern Idaho programs and initiatives and will stay in a seven county region.

If you would like to help out United Way, check out their website www.unitedwaysei.org.