Nitrate levels rise near Ross Park

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello is monitoring the quality of water near one of its parks.

Nitrate levels in a well near Ross Park are rising and could possibly exceed safe standards in the upcoming years.

The contamination is said to be coming from septic tanks in the South 5th Avenue area south of the city.

Currently, all 17 of Pocatello's active wells meet drinking water standards.

Environmental Technician Jenna Dohman says they are working on the well to make it safe.

"What we want to do here is drill that well deeper," Dohman said. "It's a pretty shallow well, and drilling it deeper will avoid that kind of contaminated layer and allow us to get clean drinking water."

Dohman says they plan to release their research in the spring on the overall quality of water in all of the city wells.