Pocatello council affirms face covering ordinance

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Pocatello’s face covering ordinance will remain in effect until at least March 4.



The Pocatello City Council last night voted against rescinding the ordinance, which states, “every person shall, when in any indoor or outdoor public place, completely cover their nose and mouth when members of the public are physically present for otherwise unprotected social interaction with persons other than household members.”

The council will review its decision again on March 4.



Exceptions are provided for: