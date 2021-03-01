ISP warns to watch for elk north of Pocatello

Pocatello

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police are urging motorists to be cautious of elk along Interstate 15 between Pocatello and Fort Hall.

In recent days, ISP has investigated multiple crashes relating to vehicles striking elk while they crossed the interstate north of Pocatello.

The herd consists of roughly 100 elk, and the anticipation is they will continue to pose a hazard for the time being.

If traveling through the area, use caution and safely reduce speeds if possible.