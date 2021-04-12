PCSD25 to hold graduation at Holt Arena

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 will host the Class of 2021 high school graduation at Holt Arena on the campus of Idaho State University.

Graduation rehearsal and graduation ceremony schedules for each high school are listed below. In some cases, graduation rehearsals and ceremonies will be held on two different dates.

Rehearsal Schedule:

Century HS - Wednesday, May 26 - 2:00 p.m. - Holt Arena

Pocatello HS - Thursday, May 27 - 7:00 a.m. - Holt Arena

Highland HS - Thursday, May 27 - 9:00 a.m. - Holt Arena

New Horizon HS - Wednesday, May 26 - TBD - Portneuf Wellness Complex

Graduation Schedule:

Century HS - Thursday, May 27 - 12:00 p.m. - Holt Arena

Pocatello HS - Thursday, May 27 - 3:00 p.m. - Holt Arena

Highland HS - Thursday, May 27 - 6:00 p.m. - Holt Arena

New Horizon HS - Wednesday, May 26 - 6:00 p.m. - Portneuf Wellness Complex

Safety Protocol

Face coverings/masks are required on the campus of Idaho State University. All graduates and guests will be required to wear face coverings masks upon entry and continue to wear face coverings/masks for the duration of the ceremony. Seat assignments will be made to accommodate physical distancing guidelines and guests must remain in the seats they are assigned.

Graduation Tickets

Graduation tickets will be available for pick-up beginning May 10 at each high school during school hours.

A group of four (4) reserved seats will be randomly assigned for each graduate.

Tickets must be picked up no later than May 21.

ADA accommodations are available. If ADA accessible seating is needed within the 4-ticket group, let the school know prior to May 3.

Graduation Behavior Protocol

Each graduating senior deserves to have his or her name read and heard clearly without having to compete with disorder and distraction. We expect the following practices to be followed in order to ensure a respectful, orderly and safe graduation experience for all students: