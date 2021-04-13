Pocatello’s glass recycling program collects 500 tons of glass

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - More than 500 tons of glass are getting a second life thanks to the City of Pocatello Sanitation Department’s glass recycling program.

Recently, crews picked up a load of glass from one of the 12 glass drop-off bins located around Pocatello and pushed the scales just over 1 million pounds, or 500 tons, of material collected.

“We are pleased with the citizens of Pocatello showing their enthusiasm for recycling,” said Tom Kirkman, Deputy Public Works Director for the City of Pocatello. “The glass recycling program has been a great success and those who participate should be proud of their efforts in helping to protect the environment and reduce the amount of waste taken to the landfill.”

The glass recycling program started in June 2018 and is possible through the City’s partnership with Momentum Recycling.

You can find a list of glass drop-off bins stationed around Pocatello and more details about the program HERE.