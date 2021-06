Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Power reports a power outage in the Pocatello area is affecting 8,288 customers.

The outage started around 5:58 p.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the outage is unknown, but a crew has been assigned to invesigate.

Crews estimate power will be restored by 8:00 p.m.

