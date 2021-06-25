Skip to Content
Pocatello
today at 10:54 AM
Police seek assistance locating dog lost from crash

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police is asking for help in finding a dog that disappeared after a car crash Thursday night.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Interstate 15 in Pocatello. 

29-year-old Abigail Rhoads of Pocatello drove off the road into the median and rolled.

She was taken to Portneuf Medical Center.

Her dog, a white pitbull, ran away from the crash.

ISP wants to reunite the dog and owner.

Call 208-239-9808 if you see a loose dog in the area.

