Pocatello Fire Department to host “Let’s Talk About Wildfires” town hall meeting June 29

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Now is your chance to learn how to protect your home or business from wildfire.

The Pocatello Fire Department is teaming up with the Bureau of Land Management, Johnny Creek Firewise Committee and High Country Resource Conversation and Development to host a firewise town hall meeting at Fire Station #5, 5300 South Bannock Highway, Tuesday, June 29 at 6:30 p.m. At the meeting, attendees will learn about ways to create defensible space on their property, emergency planning strategies, and more.

“Wildfire season is in full swing, and we want residents to know how to respond in the event of a fire,” said Kim Stouse, Community Relations/Education Specialist with the Pocatello Fire Department. “By implementing firewise strategies, residents can help firefighters protect their home as well as fellow neighbors’ homes.”

In 2018, more than “25,000 structures, including 18,137 residences” across the United States were destroyed by wildfire according to the National Fire Protection Association.

For resources and information on how you can protect your home from wildfire, click HERE.