North Grant Avenue project starts Monday

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Crews with the City of Pocatello Water Department will start replacing the water main line on North Grant Avenue Monday, July 19.

The total project area will span over 4,500 feet on North Grant Avenue from Center Street to West Day Street. Crews will start at the intersection of North Grant Avenue and West Bridger Avenue, continuing north to complete the work east of Irving Middle School before the new school year begins. During the project, road closures and detours will occur. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes when possible.

Crews will work between the hours of 6:30 a.m. to approximately 6:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Access to the construction area will be restricted and sections of the street will be completely closed while workers are digging. However, every effort will be made to provide local access to the area when possible. Parking will also be restricted in the construction zone and residents are asked to park all vehicles away from the area during the day. At the close of each day, access will be restored to all properties.

The work may cause short-term disruptions to water service. Individuals in and around the construction zone are encouraged to keep a supply of drinking water available.

Officials ask parents and guardians to warn children about the safety hazard and to have them stay a safe distance from the construction area.

The project is anticipated to take approximately 15 weeks to complete but due to unforeseen circumstances, the work schedule may change.

Residents who have questions about this or any Water Department projects can contact department staff at 208-234-6182.