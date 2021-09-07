Remains of 5 individuals identified as Pocatello funeral home investigation continues

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - At this time, the Pocatello Police Department reports the remains of five individuals have been positively identified.

Staff from a local funeral home and the Bannock County Coroner’s Office are working to contact next of kin.



Detectives are continuing to work on identifying the remaining seven deceased individuals. At this time, detectives believe that decedents who were scheduled to be buried were buried, and the unidentified individuals that were found had been scheduled for cremation.



The remains of approximately 50 fetuses found at the scene are now in the custody of the Ada County Coroner for further investigation. Detectives are awaiting the results from the Ada County Coroner’s investigation to determine the exact number of fetuses.



Officers are continuing to work through the hundreds of tips and requests for information regarding the case, and thank everyone for their patience while they follow up with families.



If you have a tip or are requesting information about a deceased loved one, please complete the form at https://reportacrime.pocatello.us. Once you are on the website, scroll down and click on “Information or Documentation Only Report” then complete the required form. You’ll receive an automated email confirming receipt of your report. When completing the online report, please provide the decedent’s name, date of birth, and date of passing (if possible), along with any other information you feel may be helpful to the investigation. Also, communicate with other family members and try to establish one person as the point of contact. This will help reduce duplicate reporting of information.



If you do not have access to a computer or smartphone, there are computers at the Marshall Public Library as well as in our front lobby. If reporting online is not possible, you can contact the Police Department at 208-234-6121.



For mental health support related to this case, below is a list of counseling services in the area compiled by Pocatello Police Department staff.

