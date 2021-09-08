Remains of another individual identified as Pocatello funeral home investigation continues
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Police Department reports the remains of another individual have been positively identified. At this time, six individuals have been positively identified.
Staff from the Idaho State Police Forensic Services office is assisting detectives in determining the identities of the remaining six unidentified individuals using fingerprints and DNA.
Officers are assisting the Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses (DOPL) in returning the remains of cremated individuals to next of kin. Contact information for next of kin has been obtained for several sets of remains, and those individuals will begin receiving phone calls from officers or staff from DOPL to make arrangements to receive them. If contacted individuals have additional questions regarding receiving remains, please contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6121.
Again, the department thanks everyone for their patience and understanding as officers continue to work through the tips and information they’ve received from the public.
If you have a tip or are requesting information about a deceased loved one, please complete the form at https://reportacrime.pocatello.us. Once you are on the website, scroll down and click on “Information or Documentation Only Report” then complete the required form. You’ll receive an automated email confirming receipt of your report. When completing the online report, please provide the decedent’s name, date of birth, and date of passing (if possible), along with any other information you feel may be helpful to the investigation. Also, communicate with other family members and try to establish one person as the point of contact. This will help reduce duplicate reporting of information.
If you do not have access to a computer or smartphone, there are computers at the Marshall Public Library as well as in our front lobby. If reporting online is not possible, you can contact the Police Department at 208-234-6121.
For mental health support related to this case, a list of counseling services in the area compiled by Pocatello Police Department staff can be found below:
A New Way Counseling - 208-233-4634
Adult Mental Health - 208-234-7900
ALLIES Family Solutions - 208-234-2094
Candlewood Family Counseling - 208-478-8340
Center Counseling - 208-237-1711
Center for New Directions - 208-282-2454
City Creek Counseling - 208-339-0909
Cognitive Restructuring - 208-242-3044
Community Mental Health - 208-478-2172
Consumerworks, Inc. - 208-234-9361
Fort Hall Counseling & Family Services - 208-478-4026
Franciscan Counseling Center - 208-233-9383
Gateway Counseling - 208-242-3771
High Country Behavioral Health - 208-478-9081
Hope Light Counseling - 208-241-7496
Hope Tree Family Services - 208-234-4673
ISU Counseling Department - 208-240-1690
Mental Health Specialists - 208-238-9000
Mental Wellness Center - 208-478-9081
Pathway Counseling - 208-427-5891
Physicians Mental Health - 208-232-0021
Portneuf Valley Family Center - 208-233-7832
Psychological Assessment Specialists - 208-233-0150
Sanctuary Counseling - 208-417-0623
Stepping Stones Counseling - 208-705-0771
Treasure Valley Psychiatry & Mental Health - 208-252-5621
Tueller Counseling - 208-524-7400
Willow Sage Services - 208-233-1276
