Remains of another individual identified as Pocatello funeral home investigation continues

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Police Department reports the remains of another individual have been positively identified. At this time, six individuals have been positively identified.



Staff from the Idaho State Police Forensic Services office is assisting detectives in determining the identities of the remaining six unidentified individuals using fingerprints and DNA.



Officers are assisting the Idaho Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses (DOPL) in returning the remains of cremated individuals to next of kin. Contact information for next of kin has been obtained for several sets of remains, and those individuals will begin receiving phone calls from officers or staff from DOPL to make arrangements to receive them. If contacted individuals have additional questions regarding receiving remains, please contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6121.



Again, the department thanks everyone for their patience and understanding as officers continue to work through the tips and information they’ve received from the public.



If you have a tip or are requesting information about a deceased loved one, please complete the form at https://reportacrime.pocatello.us. Once you are on the website, scroll down and click on “Information or Documentation Only Report” then complete the required form. You’ll receive an automated email confirming receipt of your report. When completing the online report, please provide the decedent’s name, date of birth, and date of passing (if possible), along with any other information you feel may be helpful to the investigation. Also, communicate with other family members and try to establish one person as the point of contact. This will help reduce duplicate reporting of information.



If you do not have access to a computer or smartphone, there are computers at the Marshall Public Library as well as in our front lobby. If reporting online is not possible, you can contact the Police Department at 208-234-6121.



For mental health support related to this case, a list of counseling services in the area compiled by Pocatello Police Department staff can be found below:

A New Way Counseling - 208-233-4634

Adult Mental Health - 208-234-7900

ALLIES Family Solutions - 208-234-2094

Candlewood Family Counseling - 208-478-8340

Center Counseling - 208-237-1711

Center for New Directions - 208-282-2454

City Creek Counseling - 208-339-0909

Cognitive Restructuring - 208-242-3044

Community Mental Health - 208-478-2172

Consumerworks, Inc. - 208-234-9361

Fort Hall Counseling & Family Services - 208-478-4026

Franciscan Counseling Center - 208-233-9383

Gateway Counseling - 208-242-3771

High Country Behavioral Health - 208-478-9081

Hope Light Counseling - 208-241-7496

Hope Tree Family Services - 208-234-4673

ISU Counseling Department - 208-240-1690

Mental Health Specialists - 208-238-9000

Mental Wellness Center - 208-478-9081

Pathway Counseling - 208-427-5891

Physicians Mental Health - 208-232-0021

Portneuf Valley Family Center - 208-233-7832

Psychological Assessment Specialists - 208-233-0150

Sanctuary Counseling - 208-417-0623

Stepping Stones Counseling - 208-705-0771

Treasure Valley Psychiatry & Mental Health - 208-252-5621

Tueller Counseling - 208-524-7400

Willow Sage Services - 208-233-1276

