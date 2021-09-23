OktoBEARfest at Zoo Idaho set Oct. 2

Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Zoo Idaho Zoological Society is hosting its annual OktoBEARfest on Oct. 2, and it will be held rain, snow or shine.

Guests must be 21 years or older with their ID as this event involves beer tasting throughout the Zoo. There will also be a raffle, music and food.

The event goes from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Zoo Idaho at 2900 South 2nd Avenue.

Tickets are $25 for non-members and $20 for members. You can buy them in advance online HERE or you can get them at the door. Cash and credit cards accepted.

Proceeds go to Zoo Idaho’s Zoological Society, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting Zoo Idaho.