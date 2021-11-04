IMNH offers free admission to Tribal Members in November

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – In honor of National American Indian Heritage Month, the Idaho Museum of Natural History on the Idaho State University Pocatello campus will offer free museum admission to tribal members during the month of November.

In 1990 President George H. W. Bush approved a joint resolution designating November as “National American Indian Heritage Month.” Free museum admission will be given to tribal members who present a valid tribal identification card.

Visitors will enjoy This is Idaho exhibit, which celebrates the incredible natural world of the Gem State with the Museum’s collection of plants, animals and artifacts. The exhibit reveals the diverse landscapes across Idaho, and how life has adapted to these wild places over thousands of years. Exhibit highlights include original hand-made basketry, sagebrush clothing, unique fossils, and a colorful array of Idaho birds.

Also on display, Skulls: Everyone’s Got One will surprise you on how your skull measures up to our menagerie of ancient and modern animals. The skull is a real Swiss army knife, allowing animals to show off, hide, do battle, and consume prey in wildly different ways. Pose in front of the wall of spikes, a showcase of horns, antlers, bumps, knobs, and frills animals use to live their life. From giant saltwater crocodiles to dinosaurs, whales, and bison, you'll never look in the mirror the same way again!

The Idaho State Museum of Natural History has been serving Idaho since 1934. To learn more, visit imnh.isu.edu.