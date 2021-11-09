ISU School of Performing Arts to Present: “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane”

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State University’s School of Performing Arts will present “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” this weekend.

Performances are Nov. 12-13, and 18-20 at 7:30 p.m. and matinees on Nov. 13 and 20 at 2 p.m. in the Beverly B. Bistline Theatre in the L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center.

“The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” is an adaptation by Dwayne Hartford of the children's book by Newbery Award-winner Kate DiCamillo. An intricately detailed toy china rabbit, Edward Tulane, is a self-absorbed toy companion to a young girl. He is more focused on his appearance than the friends that surround him. An unexpected force sends Edward on a 20 year journey while experiencing true love, friendship and dire losses. Through the people that Edward meets on his journey, he discovers what truly matters: to love and to be loved.

“This stage adaptation by Dwayne Hartford brings the story faithfully and vibrantly to life! A troupe of four mysterious traveling 'storytellers' transform before your eyes into all the characters Edward meets on his journey,” Director Stefan Espinosa said. “Full of heart and humor, soaring imagination and a powerful message - ‘Edward Tulane’ is one for the whole family!"

The show stars a four-person cast playing over 29 diverse characters. The actors are additionally playing multiple instruments throughout the show.

To purchase tickets visit or call the box office at (208) 282-3595 or purchase online at isu.edu/tickets. Masks are required for all patrons and staff.

If you are a Flex Pass holder, call ahead to reserve your seat. Live-stream of the production will be available for select performances; more information to come.