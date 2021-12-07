Remembering Pearl Harbor

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - It has been 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The Bannock County Veterans Services honored those lost on Tuesday by reviving an old local tradition.

They gathered at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge in Pocatello to toss flower petals in the river.

They also read the names of all the Idahoans killed in the attack.

This was a tradition started years ago by Pocatello man

Chris Harame who was a sailor aboard the USS Detroit during the attacks.

The rose petal memorial faded after his death in 2013.

This year, the veterans services said it was a good time to bring it back.

"I knew Chris Harame, and he was just a wonderful man," event organizer Melissa Hartman said. "And him and his wife used to come here December 7. They would play Hawaiian music, and they would put petals in the river off the bridge. It meant so much to him, and it just it needed to happen. We needed to bring this back to our community so that we can remember."

After the ceremony, the guests were treated to a lunch, as well as a look at some of the Pearl Harbor memorabilia that is on display at the Veterans Museum at the Memorial Building.