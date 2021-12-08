Live nativity in Pocatello Wednesday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The story of the birth of Jesus Christ is being told in a unique way Wednesday night in Pocatello.

Grace Lutheran Church is putting on the production, which includes more than 70 volunteers and live animals.

Besides the live animals, what also makes this different is it's a drive-in type of event.

"So our style is a little different then some because you pull in and drive in and then it happens in front of you for 20 minutes, and it tells the whole story from the old testament all the way through to the birth of jesus to the three wise men," Pastor Jonathan M. Dinger said.

The show opens Wednesday at 6 p.m. with two more shows at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Grace Lutheran Church in Pocatello.

The event is free to attend.

There will also be a livestream on their Facebook page.