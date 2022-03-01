Pocatello man sentenced for provider fraud

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced a Bannock County man was sentenced Monday for provider fraud.

53-year-old Barry Robb Redford, of Pocatello, pleaded guilty in December.

Sixth District Judge Robert Naftz issued a unified sentence of four years. The judge then suspended the sentence and ordered Redford to serve four years probation, 200 hours of community service and pay $363 in restitution, a $750 fine and court costs.

The case stems from Redford’s actions as owner of Redford Counseling and Family Services. Between January 2016 to April 2016, Redford fraudulently billed Idaho Medicaid for services he did not provide.

Deputy Attorney General Jessica Cafferty in the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit prosecuted the case. It was investigated by the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.