ISU mask requirement lifted Wednesday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Because of the reduction of COVID-19 cases, there are some big changes coming to Idaho State University.

"This is good news," ISU President Kevin Satterlee said. "It means we are seeing significant improvement in the case numbers, and based on the metrics and the scientific data provided by the CDC, for our campuses in Pocatello, Idaho Falls and Anchorage, the requirement for wearing a mask is no longer scientifically recommended."

Students at ISU are seeing something they haven't in a while, smiles on peoples' faces.

The mask requirement at ISU was lifted Wednesday morning.

Masks will no longer be required in classrooms, labs, event spaces or other indoor areas on the Pocatello and Idaho Falls campuses.

"It's great. I like seeing the smiles again," student Zack Frey said. "I do like the anonymity behind the mask, but that's just me."

"It was definitely kind of a relief. Working in a hot kitchen just like sucks all that heat in, and so it feels really nice to be able to do my job and be able to see other customers faces and be able to communicate more effectively without them without them," student Reilly Nicholas said.

In President Satterlee's message to the students aid they will keep updated on the current transmission rates, and if any of the areas go into the high risk levels again, they may re-instate the mask mandate.