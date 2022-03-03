POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Are you ready for a great story?

Well, Wednesday is the perfect day for it, it's National Reading Day.

It is celebrated March 2 in honor of Doctor Seuss' birthday.

But librarians say this is a great time for kids of all ages to get lost in a book.

The Marshall Public Library in Pocatello is sponsoring a year-long contest to get you to read a book a week.

The librarians say you will find something new to love.

"The awesome thing about this quest is that it gets you to expand your horizons," librarian Becky Hadley said. "You might read a genre or type of book that you have never read before, or you might be introduced to ebooks or audio books. Trying something new is the whole idea behind this quest of adventure."

For more information about the contest, you can contact the Marshall Public Library.

They say there are some great prizes at the end.