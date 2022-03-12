Pocatello water crews begin summer hours Monday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Starting Monday, crews with the City of Pocatello Water Department and collection system crews with the Water Pollution Control Department will switch to summer work hours.

Crews will work between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday. The shift in work hours allows the crews to take advantage of longer daylight hours and times of low traffic volume, as well as improve efficiencies at the construction sites.

Water Department Emergency personnel are available at all hours at (208) 234-6181 or (208) 234-6182. Service personnel are available during normal working hours at (208) 234-6181 or

(208) 234-6182. The Water Department Service shop is located at 1889 N. Arthur Ave.

Water Pollution Control Emergency personnel are available at all hours at (208) 705-6442. Administrative and service personnel are available during normal working hours at (208) 234-6254.

The Water Pollution Control service shop is located at 10733 N. Rio Vista Rd.

For more information on the City of Pocatello Water and Water Pollution Control Departments, visit pocatello.us/water and pocatello.us/wpc.