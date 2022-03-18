Chrome in the Dome this weekend

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines. Chrome in the Dome is back in Pocatello.

If you are a lover of all things automotive, Holt Arena is the place to fuel you passion this weekend.

More than 150 unique cars and dozens of motorcycles have rolled into the dome for the two-day event.

The year's show will feature tribute cars to George Lucas’ classic film American Graffiti.

Special guest celebrity Candy Clark, who played Debbie in the film, will greet fans and sign autographs.

The proceeds keep Idaho State University's automotive students on the road to success.

"Oh this is huge for the students," ISU automotive instructor Russell Butler said. "This is the students car show and they the profits from the show go for their scholarships for opportunities to compete state wide nationally and they get to go to seema because of this this is our opportunity for them to succeed in the industry."

The event shifts into high gear Friday until 9:00 p.m. and then Saturday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Tickets are $5 for adults and kids 12 and under are free.