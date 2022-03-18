New Pocatello Fire chief announced

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Fire Department officially has a new chief.

Ryan O’Hearn was appointed Pocatello Fire Chief at Thursday night’s City Council Meeting. O’Hearn has been with the department for 20 years, most recently serving as Assistant Chief of Operations.

“I’m pleased Ryan accepted my offer to be our Chief,” Mayor Brian Blad said. “He understands Pocatello and our community’s needs when it comes to fire and ambulance service. He’s prepared to lead the Fire Department into the future.”

“I am beyond grateful and excited for this opportunity to serve the communities of Pocatello and Bannock County,” O’Hearn said. “I feel very fortunate to have the support of my family and the City employees. I look forward to working as a member of Pocatello’s leadership team to accomplish the City’s mission.”

O’Hearn started his career with Pocatello Fire Department in 2002 and served 12 years as a firefighter and paramedic firefighter. During this time, he was awarded an Idaho Medal of Honor for life saving action during a structure fire. He then served as Fire Prevention Captain and an Engine Captain for six years. Since 2020, he has been serving as the Assistant Chief of Operations and been tasked with developing and enforcing internal policies and procedures, overseeing various aspects of employee management, directing the department’s response to COVID-19 and more. Ryan also has union leadership experience having served as both President and Secretary for IAFF Local 187.

In his new role, O’Hearn will be responsible for directing the entire Pocatello Fire Department operation including managing the EMS-ambulance system for Bannock County. He will also serve as the City’s Disaster Management Coordinator.

“We are in an exciting time in Pocatello’s growth. I look forward to honoring the rich history and traditions of the department while embracing the opportunities the Fire Department has to help Pocatello grow into the future. We have exceptional employees in the City. I look forward to ensuring that, together, we are exceeding the community’s expectations.”

O’Hearn has a Master’s Degree in Public Administration, Certificate in Paramedic Science and Bachelor of Arts degree all from Idaho State University.

He and his wife, Michelle, have three children, Cade, Maeve and Bailee. Outside of work, he likes to spend time with his family fly fishing and rafting on Idaho’s beautiful rivers and streams.