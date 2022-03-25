Holt Arena hosts Spring Fair

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - On Thursday, the Pocatello Spring Fair, southeast Idaho’s premier home and garden showcase kicked off at Idaho State University’s Holt Arena.

Over 200 vendors are in attendance from the Intermountain area, offering their products and services to those in attendance.

In addition to the wide array of hot tubs, car and truck accessories, ATV's, artwork, cookware, clothing, and jewelry, Spring Fair features more home improvement ideas and products every year, as well as plenty of landscape ideas, lawn and garden equipment, and expert advice on maintenance.

It's a one-stop shop for siding, roofing, windows, doors, cabinets, countertops, and complete kitchen and bathroom remodels.

Over 15 food vendors will be in attendance at the event as well.

Doors open from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. till 7 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $3, with kids 12 and under free.