My World Discovery Museum hosts Stand with Ukraine fundraiser

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The My World Discovery Museum brings a sense of wonder and excitement to our local youth and on Tuesday, they wanted to so something more.

The museum held its Stand with Ukraine fundraiser, with proceeds going toward relief efforts in Ukraine.

Executive Director Melody Daniels says her daughter inspired the idea.

"Her heart was just really touched by the different things," Daniels said. "I have a friend who's from Ukraine, and she was sharing a lot of information on her friends and family and what they were going through. She kept checking on it and seeing how can we help."

Emma Daniels wanted to bring comfort to those people in any way she could.

"I knew about the bombings in Ukraine and I knew that there were people who were sending supplies to the Poland border and helping those who are in bomb shelters and subways," Daniels said. "I know that they're probably feeling really alone right now. I was trying to do what I could to maybe help them no feel as alone."

Melody says she is proud to see the selflessness on display from her daughter.

"There's nothing better as a mother than seeing your child care for somebody else that they've never met and probably will never meet," Daniels said. "It was very touching."

Emma wasn't alone in wanting to make a difference.

Seventh grader Isla Andrew says her librarian shared that she had a friend in Ukraine that just lost a student due to the bombings.

"She said that she had donated a bunch of school supplies and art supplies to maybe help the children feel a little less alone," Andrew said. "And so I just thought that would be a good idea to start raising money."

With every dollar raised, they hope to bring solace to a devastating situation.

"I think it's important that even if we can't prevent the bombings to make sure that they're feeling supported and to make what little difference that we can in our everyday lives," Daniels said.

If you would still like to make a donation through the museum, you can Venmo them @MyWorld-DiscoveryMuseum.