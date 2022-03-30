Construction Combine kicks of Wednesday

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – The 2022 Construction Combine kicked off Wednesday.

The free, two-day training and recruiting event is where job seekers age 17 and over, and those looking for experience, are introduced to basic skills from multiple areas in the construction industry.

The Construction Combine is a collaborative effort between educational institutions, local construction contractors, and community members to help develop a strong construction labor force and give opportunities to interested recruits who show potential and want to gain more experience.

On Wednesday, trainees were placed on a team and participate in sessions that cover several trades like framing, concrete, electrical, plumbing, drywall, flooring, siding and welding.

The Construction Combine will continue Thursday where trainees will apply their new skills by collaborating with area contractors to build sheds.

Once finished, the sheds will be donated to local veterans at a formal ceremony on March 31 at 4:00 p.m.

The public is invited to observe on both days.

CEWT started the Construction Combine in 2018 in Pocatello/Chubbuck with 16 contractors, businesses and organizations and more than 50 participants. In 2019, the Combine was conducted in six different locations including Twin Falls, Idaho Falls, Lewiston, Coeur d'Alene, and Ontario, OR. Construction training has grown across the state to more than 400 high school students and adult job seekers.