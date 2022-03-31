Monster truck makes special birthday appearance

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - It was a big day at Holy Spirit Catholic School in Pocatello.

A monster truck rolled in to make an exclusive appearance for local kids.

They were enthralled by the remodeled corvette named "Rat Attack."

The journey started when the owner Tim Howard learned of one 4-year old's special request.

"So we put this all together with his mom, the school to bring Rat Attack monster truck out to the school for a show and tell presentation not only for his birthday but to just share his birthday with all the kids here at the school," Howard said.

The birthday boy is planning on being in the Power Wheel Races at this weekend's show.

You can catch all the action at Holt Arena on Saturday starting at 7p.m.