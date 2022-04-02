Graduate Research Symposium winners announced

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University's 8th annual Graduate Research Symposium featured 80 submissions across multiple disciplines.

Graduate students presented their research, scholarly work, or projects in either oral presentations or poster sessions. In oral presentation, presenters have 10 minutes to discuss their research, and poster sessions highlight a condensed version of the presenter’s completed or in-progress work. Some participants presented in both categories, and winners from each academic category received $1,000.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Mustafa Mashal, associate professor in ISU's Civil and Environmental Engineering Department, closed the event with words of encouragement to students. He gave practical advice on how to continue to network and research at further symposiums. His full keynote speech is available HERE.

Oral Presentation Winners:

Biological & Natural Sciences, Josh Lingbloom; Business, Economics & Public Administration, Pedro Mena; Education, Learning & Training, Bailey Dann; Engineering, Physical & Mathematical Sciences, N. Evelin Paucar; Health, Nutrition & Clinical Sciences, Mackenzie Gustafson; Humanities, Behavioral & Social Sciences, Mel Anderson

Poster Session Winners:

Biological & Natural Sciences, Rebecca Hazard; Business, Economics & Public Administration,Rana Mazumder; Education, Learning and Training, Rifat Ara Tasnim; Engineering, Physical & Mathematical Sciences, Shovan Chowdhury; Health, Nutrition & Clinical Sciences, Arina Ranjit; Humanities, Behavioral & Social Sciences, Megan Bigham

The Graduate Research Symposium began in Spring 2015 to allow graduate students the opportunity to present their scholarly work, research, and ideas in a conference format. The symposium helps graduate students prepare for discipline-related conferences, thesis/dissertation defenses, and discussing their academic pursuits with the community.