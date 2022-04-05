Skip to Content
Pocatello
today at 10:28 AM
Burn ban issued Tuesday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Fire Department said due to strong winds Tuesday, no burning should be taking place outside.

If you want to have an open burn at a later date when the winds are calm, you will need to obtain a burn permit.

A burn permit is required for the burning of the following:

  1. Garden trimmings
  2. Ditch banks
  3. Small tree trimmings

Permits can be purchased at Fire Station 1, 408 East Whitman, during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Burn permits are $10 each and are good for a 30 day period.

The Central Fire District also said no burning is allowed Tuesday.

