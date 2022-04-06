Pocatello Arctic Circle torn down

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - People driving down Yellowstone in Pocatello might be surprised to see a decades-old landmark is no more.

Demolition is underway on the close to 50-year-old Arctic Circle restaurant.

But if you are a fan of ranch burgers and above the rim shakes, don’t worry. The building is being torn down to make way for a bigger and better Arctic Circle.

The new building will feature a playground and other great amenities.

After the demolition, they are replacing water and sewer lines, and construction on the new building will begin within the month.