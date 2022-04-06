Wear blue Friday to raise child abuse awareness

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and we are seeing some familiar reminders going up around our community.

Bright blue pinwheels are popping up everywhere.

The pinwheels symbolize a carefree, healthy childhood.

The color blue is the national color of child abuse prevention.

Every year, the Idaho Children’s Trust Fund looks forward to the opportunity to spread the important message of awareness for child abuse prevention.

This year’s theme is be a champion for Idaho Kids.

Child Abuse Prevention Month is a time to raise awareness and inspire collective action, so children can lead their best lives.

In addition to the pinwheels, on April 8 everyone is encouraged to participate in Wear Blue Day and post on social media using #champion4IDkids.