Pocatello achieves SolSmart Silver recognition for commitment to solar energy

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - SolSmart has recognized the City of Pocatello for taking steps to make it faster, easier and more affordable to go solar.

The Silver designation shows local businesses, solar companies and residents that Pocatello is a great place to go solar. For this reason, the City of Pocatello has received the SolSmart plaque.

In 2019, the City signed a Clean Energy Resolution, affirming the City of Pocatello’s interest in being an eco-friendly city focused on clean energy use. Since, staff have taken steps to put environmentally friendly efforts in the spotlight as resources allow.