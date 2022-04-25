Pocatello Downtown Development Plan divides area into 5 districts

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Pocatello is on its way to a more beautiful and integrated downtown.

They are implementing the Downtown Development Plan.

It divides the area into 5 separate districts and makes dramatic improvements in each area, and they are looking for people to get involved.

"What we're doing is gathering a group of property owners, business owners, community organizations that are interested in, in, overseeing, in implementing the plan," Pocatello City Planner Jim Anglesey said. "Finding ways that we can create connections in the neighbor in the neighborhoods and the districts of downtown. Making those connections and finding opportunities to implement these some of these ideas."

If you would like to help the city blossom you can get involved by contacting the City of Pocatello.