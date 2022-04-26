Bannock County first responders simulate car accident at Century High School

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - It was quite a chilling scene on Tuesday at Century High School, where they simulated from start to finish just how catastrophic a car accident can be.

With the entire student body on hand, they watched as some of their classmates lied on the concrete while being examined and treated by Bannock County first responders

"This is the Every 15 minutes program," School Resource Officer Jake Johnson said. "This simulates somebody dying in a DUI or distracted driving crash every 15 minutes."

But this demonstration had no happy endings, with one student being pronounced dead at the scene, and another student Brooklyn Christensen being airlifted by Portneuf Air Rescue.

Brooklyn was taken to Portneuf Medical Center, where she went through the entire process of what would happen if she underwent a spinal cord injury.

"It's very crazy and very scary to be in that situation," Christensen said.

For Brooklyn's parents, just seeing their daughter pretend to be severely injured felt as real as it gets.

"It felt very surreal, very uncomfortable and very scary," Brooklyn's mother Melanie Christensen. "Even though it was just a mock simulation, I don't ever want to be in that position."

Later in the day, Century's student body gathered in an assembly to see all of the footage from the terrible scene.

But what was most important is that they got to hear from Officer Johnson, who tragically lost his daughter Olivia four years ago due to a car accident.

"If I can help one family or one community not have to go through what I went through for the last four years, then I feel like I've accomplished something," Johnson said.

For those involved in this project, they have a cohesive message they want to get across.

"Driving is not a joke," Johnson said. "It's serious business. Put the phones down, don't drink and drive, and pay attention while you're behind the wheel."

"Please put your phone away while you're behind the wheel," said Portneuf Air Rescue pilot Margot Wolfer. "We are seeing so many of those accidents these days where people just start texting and on their phones."

"If you're ever drinking, always don't drive and if you need help, always ask for help," Christensen said.