Lower City Creek Trailhead and trail to Bridge 1 closed Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Pocatello will be closing the Lower City Creek Trailhead and Trail to Bridge 1 on Saturday.

The closure will go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until work is finished.

The city will be working on the trail with heavy machinery, so it's closing it for public safety. All other trails will remain open. Please use other trailheads such as Upper City Creek and Cusick Creek trailheads, for your safety.

This closure will be a volunteer day for the Pocatello Running Club at Lower City Creek Trailhead and Trail to Bridge 1. Volunteers will be raking and helping compact gravel to help with erosion efforts on the existing trail as well as building a new family-friendly trail. The new trail will be in the area where the Russian Olives were removed earlier this year.

Please avoid the area as City employees and Club volunteers will be working throughout the day.