Raising funds for Idaho Youth Advisory Council during Idaho Gives

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Pocatello along with the League of Idaho Cities are working to help raise funds for the Idaho Youth Advisory Council (iYAC) that serve our cities. Funds raised will be divided amongst the youth councils across the state, such as the Pocatello Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council.

Youth councils build leadership skills in youth, encourage fresh perspectives, create problem solvers, and offer civic educational opportunities, along with a plethora of other benefits for our cities and their youth. The Pocatello Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council has been in existence since 1992, and members throughout the years have participated in and planned a variety of activities. This year, the Youth Council organized a booth at the Portneuf Valley Environmental Fair and is preparing to host their first-ever Teen Mental Health Awareness 5K scheduled for May 21. Members will also be participating in the annual Association of Idaho Cities Youth Conference in June.

Idaho Gives is an opportunity for a person to donate to their favorite non-profit organization and May 2-5 have been designated as giving days. Please join us by supporting Idaho’s Youth Advisory Councils, and our local Youth Advisory Council.

May 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., is the “May the 4th be with you” event at the Historic Downtown Pavilion. At noon Mayor Brian Blad will be at the Pavilion to give the Mayoral Proclamation.

To donate to the League of Idaho Cities, click HERE.