Historic Pocatello Indian sign to be relit at new location on Main Street on May 25

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Historic Downtown Pocatello’s Main Street will soon be lit up with an important piece of local history.

The historic neon Pocatello Indian sign has been installed at 359 Main Street, just one block away from the historic Chief Theater neon sign.

The new home for the neon Indian sign is a school district-owned building that currently houses the district’s career technical programs, namely the First Responders Academy, which includes EMT, firefighting and law enforcement.

The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 is partnering with Relight the Night, Historic Downtown Pocatello, and the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce to host a ribbon-cutting and relighting ceremony in conjunction with the season kick-off for Revive at 5 on Wednesday, May 25. The ribbon-cutting and relighting ceremony will begin promptly at 6:00 p.m.