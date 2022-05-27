Helicopter used to install power lines

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A new way of fighting wildfires before they start is taking-off in our area.

A specialized helicopter team out of Emmett is working with Idaho Power to replace and improve old power lines.

Frequently we see helicopters fighting wildfires, but this helicopter is taking flight to prevent them.

Idaho Power is going above and beyond to make sure they are ready for this fire season.

"It's absolutely huge. All our connections in all these identified areas are changed. They're not bolted connections anymore. They're all crimp connections," Idaho Power construction inspector George Knaup said. "Like I mentioned earlier, all our copper old copper conductors reload. Newer conductor put in newer poles and structures, newer equipment, and all our jumpers are covered. It really hardens up the feeder."

"Idaho power and others are really focusing on repairing stuff prior to fire season," helicopter pilot Jay said.

Jay started flying helicopters in the Army. He is part of an elite group of helicopter companies in the country that do this type of work, and now these power lines are the front lines in the battle to stop wildfires before they start.

"There's a lot of maintenance being done in a hurry in the springtime, just to make sure that everything that really needs repaired gets repaired prior to the fire season so there's less chance of a power line starting a wildfire," he said.

By using helicopters, they are able to access remote areas with very little environmental impact.

"Because it's so much more efficient than building roads in restoration, a lot less of a footprint," Knaup said. "And this is BLM property here, and we're restricted to work within an easement that they grant. And it's just more environmentally sound."

After workers hand dig the holes, the helicopters fly into action.

They take buckets of gravel up to the holes to stabilize the poles.

"You'll have to have those buckets, dump them in the area as you watch them in and then he'll grab a pole and the crews are there on site. He'll set that all in, and then they'll use that material he's picking up right now to tap it," he said.

After the poles are set, the helicopters then string the wire.

The entire process is much faster and more efficient than using just ground crews, and the end result is less chance of sparking a fire.

Idaho Power also uses the helicopters and drones to inspect the lines throughout the state.

It says the upgrades will also improve the reliability of the power grid.