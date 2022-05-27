Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial returns in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial returned to Pocatello for the 18th year in a row.

The memorial will be held at Century High School’s soccer fields from Friday, May 27, until Memorial Day, May 30.

“We hope that everyone will find some time during their Memorial Day weekend to stop by and pay tribute to the men and women who have died while serving our country,” Bannock County Veteran Services Coordinator and event organizer Melissa Hartman said. “This is a great way for the whole family to honor and remember the sacrifices our fallen soldiers made for all of us.”

Nearly 7,000 markers are placed in the field to represent every service member who died in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. An additional 96 markers will represent the service members with an Idaho connection who have died since 9/11.

The event will kick off with a dedication ceremony at 10:00 a.m. Friday. The field will then be open to the public 24 hours a day until the closing ceremony at 6:00 p.m. Monday.

The annual Run to Remember is scheduled for 8:30 to 11:00 a.m. on May 28. Those interested can register at the track at 8:00 a.m. that morning for a $10 donation that goes towards the cost of setting up the memorial. The first 100 people to register will receive a free goodie bag and T-shirt sponsored by Concentrix.

Organizers are looking for local talent of all ages to participate in the USO Show on Saturday, May 28 at 2:00 p.m. Singers, dancers, musicians, poets, and actors are wanted to make a patriotic-themed talent show the whole family can enjoy. Registration will be open until all the performance slots are filled.

Full schedule of events:

Friday, May 27

10:00 a.m. – Dedication Ceremony

6:00 p.m. – Youth Ceremony

7:00 p.m. – Flag Folding Ceremony

Saturday, May 28

8:00 a.m. – Run to Remember registration opens

8:30-11:00 a.m. – Run to Remember

11:00-2:00 p.m. – Children’s Activities (sponsored by Primary Care Specialists)

2:00 p.m. – USO Show

3:30 p.m. – Stasia Acrobats

7:00 p.m. – Flag Folding Ceremony

Sunday, May 29