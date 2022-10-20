Scouting for Food food drive to be held this weekend

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Scout Mountain District of the Grand Teton Council of the Boy Scouts of America and their co-sponsors are inviting local residents to participate the annual "Scouting for Food" community food drive Saturday, October 22, to help fill local food banks to supply needs during the upcoming holiday season and beyond.

“This is one of the the largest food drives of the year for the foodbank,” said Kia Shaw, branch manager for the Eastern Branch of the Idaho Foodbank. “Because of inflation, we are seeing more families dealing with food insecurity that have never been in this situation before.”

Co-sponsors of this year’s Scouting for Food drive include Melaleuca, JustServe, the Idaho Foodbank and the Idaho Falls Community Food Basket.

The local Scout Mountain District includes the towns and areas around Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Inkom, McCammon, Malad and Soda Springs. The American Falls and Malad communities will be conducting their food collection from 9 a.m. to noon. All other communities will collect food donations 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day. Non-perishable food items can be taken to various drop-off locations.

The following drop-off locations have been confirmed:

Saturday, October 22, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Pocatello/Chubbuck : Idaho Food Bank, 555 S. 1st Ave., Pocatello; Ridley’s Family Market, 1000 Pocatello Cr. Rd., Pocatello; Ridley’s Family Market, 911 Main St., Pocatello; Grand Teton Council BSA Office, 2306 Pocatello Cr. Rd., Pocatello; Smith’s Food and Drug, 4845 Yellowstone Ave., Chubbuck; Pocatello Community Charter School, 995 S. Arthur, Pocatello.

: Idaho Food Bank, 555 S. 1st Ave., Pocatello; Ridley’s Family Market, 1000 Pocatello Cr. Rd., Pocatello; Ridley’s Family Market, 911 Main St., Pocatello; Grand Teton Council BSA Office, 2306 Pocatello Cr. Rd., Pocatello; Smith’s Food and Drug, 4845 Yellowstone Ave., Chubbuck; Pocatello Community Charter School, 995 S. Arthur, Pocatello. Inkom : Bisharat Market and Automotive, 112 Old Hwy 30.

: Bisharat Market and Automotive, 112 Old Hwy 30. McCammon : McCammon City Park, 700 Center St.

: McCammon City Park, 700 Center St. Soda Springs: Scout House; Lallatin’s Grocery, 39 W 2nd S; Broulim’s, 89 W 2nd S.

Saturday, October 22, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

American Falls : SEICCA, 505 N. Oregon Trail; Les Schwaab; Ken’s; Pink Lady Store in Power County Hospital; Rockland Pharmacy; Lamb Weston; Family Dollar; The Ranch; Ace Hardware; Bingham Ag; and M&J’s Restaurant.

: SEICCA, 505 N. Oregon Trail; Les Schwaab; Ken’s; Pink Lady Store in Power County Hospital; Rockland Pharmacy; Lamb Weston; Family Dollar; The Ranch; Ace Hardware; Bingham Ag; and M&J’s Restaurant. Malad: Victory Baptist Church 448 South Main.

For more information on Scouting for Food or other scouting programs in our area, contact the Pocatello Boy Scout Service Center at (208) 233-4600.