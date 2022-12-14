Grant Street closed at Fore Road intersection for transmission line replacement

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A segment of Grant Street near the intersection of Fore Road adjacent to Centennial Park will be closed Dec. 16 and Dec. 17. Contracted work crews will be installing new waterlines across the roadway. No through traffic will be possible during this closure.

Local access northwest of Fore Road including Centennial Park, City Creek and Fore Road will be maintained from the north (Benton Street) side. Local access south of Fore Road will be maintained from Bannock Hwy.

The pipeline is part of the Pocatello Water Department’s Transmission Line Replacement for the Five Million Gallon Tank project. More information on the project is available HERE.

The project includes the replacement of two large-diameter waterlines with a total length of approximately 6,500 feet. The project route has been identified to minimize public impact while maintaining the lowest cost. The pipeline will require trenchless crossing underneath the Portneuf River and Union Pacific Railroad. The construction work will be completed in several phases, with a project completion date of October 2023.

Residents with questions about this or any Water Department projects can contact department staff at 208-234-6182. For more information on the City of Pocatello Water Department, visit pocatello.us/water.