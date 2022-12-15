Skip to Content
Pocatello
By
Published 9:53 AM

Idaho State to honor graduates at Winter Commencement Ceremony Dec. 17

Graduates celebrate at the spring 2019 Commencement ceremony.
ISU
Graduates celebrate at the spring 2019 Commencement ceremony.

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University will confer 737 degrees and certificates at the Winter commencement ceremony at 11 a.m. Dec. 17 in Holt Arena.

The ceremonies will include an address and conferring of degrees by Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee and remarks by Student Speaker Jess Chalette and Cally Roach, State Board of Education member.

The institutional reader is Barbara Wood Roberts. The “The Star Spangled Banner” will be performed by Crystal Lovato. The “Alma Mater Hymn” will be performed by Emma Dombroski, Crystal Lovato and Nick Perondi.

Article Topic Follows: Pocatello
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content