Pocatello
By
today at 10:14 AM
Published 10:26 AM

Idaho State hosts annual MLK celebration

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho State University Diversity Resource Center is hosting an annual celebration on Monday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 

The ceremony will begin with a march at 1 p.m., beginning on the south side of Holt Arena and ending at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. 

A celebration and program begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. 

Speakers include ASISU president, Zandrew Webb and ISU President Kevin Satterlee.

The keynote speaker for this year's event is ISU Alumnus and current Assistant Track and Field coach, Treyshon Malone. 

