Coroner identifies deceased in semi and pickup truck collision

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIIF) - The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with Idaho State Police, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following a collision between a semi and pickup truck northbound on Interstate 15 at milepost 62 in Bannock County on Tuesday.

Officials say 66-year-old Bradley Keyes from Blackfoot traveling southbound on I-15 in a 2015 Ford F150 pickup. The driver of the pickup went into the median, crossed into the northbound lanes and collided with a Peterbilt semi traveling northbound. The semi was driven by a 71-year-old male from West Valley, UT.

Keyes succumbed to his injuries at the time of the crash.

Next of kin has been notified.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. The right lane of travel was blocked for approximately 5 hours for the crash.

“My heart goes out to Bradley’s family and friends during this difficult time,” Coroner Torey Danner said.

The crash is still under investigation.

