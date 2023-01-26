Idaho State to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day on Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University will celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day during the Idaho State Women’s Basketball game against University of Idaho on Saturday, Jan. 28.

The game begins at 1 p.m. in Holt Arena. At halftime, the 2023 Trailblazer Award will be presented to Nancy Jones from Twin Falls. This award, given annually, recognizes a woman with affiliation to Idaho State University who has provided significant leadership and mentorship to women in sport.

Jones is a 1990 ISU alumnus who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the College of Education. During her time at ISU from 1985-1989, Jones played on the ISU Women’s Basketball Team. Today, she is the Twin Falls High School principal. Jones served as the head basketball coach from 2007-2021.

To celebrate, $5 game day vouchers, sponsored by the ISU Athletic Department, will be handed out at the game (no limit). Along with $5 admission, the first 200 attendees will receive a game day pom-pom provided by the College of Education.

National Girls and Women in Sports Day began in 1987 as a special day in our nation’s capital to recognize women’s sports. Celebrated annually, National Girls and Women in Sports Day honors the achievements and recognizes the progress of girls and women in sports, and the benefits that sport and fitness activities can bring to the lives of all girls and women.

For more information about National Girls and Women in Sports Day, call the ISU Human Performance and Sport Studies Department at (208) 282-5613 or email elainefoster@isu.edu.