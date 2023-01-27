Portneuf Medical Center to host Health Fair Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Portneuf Health invites the community to the Portneuf Health Fair on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Portneuf Medical Center in the Pebble Creek Conference Room.

The health fair will feature blood draws, health screenings, frontline staff and provider seminars. This event is free to the public and does not require registration.

Many Portneuf Health clinics and programs will have interactive table displays and staff available to offer education and answer questions, including Bariatrics, Cancer Center, Cardiology, Diabetes Education, Gastroenterology, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Transport, Orthopedics, Primary Care, Stroke, Trauma, and Urology. Health fair attendees can look forward to hearing from provider seminars across several specialties.

Portneuf Health is focused on the education and wellness of the Southeast Idaho community. This health fair is an opportunity to start 2023 with a knowledge of your baseline health and receive education about the services available to you through Portneuf Health.

