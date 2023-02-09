Police search for Portneuf Wellness Complex vandals

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Portneuf Wellness Complex will have to cover the cost of someone's inconsiderate fun.

It appears they drove through this fence on Olympus Drive to spin donuts on a soccer field.

The Portneuf Wellness Complex said it has been reported to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office, but it will be costly to fix.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Deputy Allen with the Bannock County Sheriff's Office at 208-236-7111, or you can file an anonymous tip here.