Skip to Content
Pocatello
By
today at 5:35 PM
Published 5:42 PM

Police search for Portneuf Wellness Complex vandals

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Portneuf Wellness Complex will have to cover the cost of someone's inconsiderate fun.

It appears they drove through this fence on Olympus Drive to spin donuts on a soccer field.

The Portneuf Wellness Complex said it has been reported to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office, but it will be costly to fix.

If you have any information about this incident, contact Deputy Allen with the Bannock County Sheriff's Office at 208-236-7111, or you can file an anonymous tip here.

Article Topic Follows: Pocatello
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content